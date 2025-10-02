UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

The discussions, which took place during the Minister of State for Defence Affairs’ official visit to Astana, also covered matters of common interest aimed at strengthening regional security and stability and reaffirming the strong ties between the two countries.

Both sides stressed their commitment to broadening military cooperation and sharing expertise in training, capacity-building and defence technologies to achieve common strategic goals.

Earlier, Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, shared with Kazinform his insights on the lessons learned from establishing one of the world’s first AI ministries.