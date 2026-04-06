UAE enters the world’s top 10 exports, WTO figures show

The country’s total trade in goods and services rose sharply from 949 billion US dollars in 2021 to 1.637 trillion US dollars in 2025. Goods trade reached 1.33 trillion US dollars, with exports making up 53 percent, while services trade hit 1.14 trillion dirhams, with over 61 percent in exports.

The country recorded a trade surplus of 584.1 billion dirhams in 2025, up 19 percent from the previous year. Globally, the UAE ranked 9th in goods exports and 13th in imports.

The UAE accounted for 3.3 percent of global goods exports and 2 percent of services exports, with digital services contributing 17 percent of its total services exports.

The UAE has also remained the top trading nation in the Middle East and Africa since 2014.

Looking ahead, the WTO expects global trade growth to slow in 2026 due to geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices, with goods trade growth forecast to drop to 1.9 percent and services to 4.8 percent, before recovering in 2027.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UAE expand partnership in sustainable development.