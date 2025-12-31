UAE ends its military presence in Yemen

The UAE Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “The United Arab Emirates has participated as part of the Arab Coalition since 2015 in support of legitimacy in Yemen, in backing international efforts to combat terrorist organizations, and in pursuit of security and stability for the brotherly Yemeni people.”

It stressed that the UAE has “made great sacrifices in achieving these objectives.”

The UAE Armed Forces concluded their military presence in the Republic of Yemen in 2019 after completing the assigned missions within the agreed official frameworks. The remaining presence was limited to specialized personnel as part of counterterrorism efforts, in coordination with relevant international partners, reads the statement.

This statement is issued with reference to the statement made today, Tuesday, 30th December 2025, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates regarding the ongoing developments in the Republic of Yemen, and the facts it outlined concerning the presence of the… pic.twitter.com/EN3kkMbuDa — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) December 30, 2025

The Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of the remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen voluntarily, "in a way that ensures the safety of its personnel and in coordination with the concerned partners."

It stated that “the measure comes within the context of a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase, and in line with the commitments of the United Arab Emirates and its role in supporting security and stability in the region.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Saudi-led coalition launches a 'limited' airstrike against two ships at Yemen's Mukalla port.