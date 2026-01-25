UAE court sentenses 8 Uzbek nationals to life imprisonment

Official Spokesperson of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry Akhror Burkhanov said, the incident took place at a gasoline station in Dubai in April 2025, where a mass brawl involving Uzbek citizens occurred. Following the trial, on 21 January, a UAE court found eight citizens guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Another Uzbek citizen was imprisoned for a 25-year term.

“Currently, the relevant authorities and diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan are taking all necessary measures to thoroughly investigate the situation and protect the rights of the country's citizens,” a statement reads.

According to the UAE law-enforcement authorities, two Uzbekistani citizens died as a result of the brawl: one of them died on the spot as a result of a knife wound, while the other fell into a coma and died in a hospital.

On April 25, Uzbek diplomats held a meeting with the leadership of the Dubai Criminal Investigation Department.

"The UAE side reported that investigative measures are underway regarding the incident, and that 15 Uzbek citizens have been detained. It was also emphasized that the recent increase in offenses committed by Uzbek nationals could potentially affect the visa-free regime between the two countries," reads a statement.

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan stated that it was working on this case in collaboration with the law-enforcement structures and called on the citizens to refrain from actions that could damage the reputation of their compatriots.