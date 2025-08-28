UAE approves innovative oral treatment for progressive multiple sclerosis

According to WAM, the approval follows scientific research conducted in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This is the only treatment currently available that directly targets the progression of disability, regardless of relapses.



Developed as an oral inhibitor, the drug works by targeting specific immune cells, B cells and microglia, within the central nervous system. By addressing the underlying chronic neuroinflammation believed to drive disease progression, it introduces a novel therapeutic approach not previously achieved by existing treatments.



Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the approval reflects the UAE’s proactive regulatory policies and commitment to fostering innovation. She described the development as a transformative step in addressing one of the most complex neurological conditions, and emphasised the role of international partnerships in delivering scientifically proven, high-quality treatments.



