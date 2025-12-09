Tyson confirms March exhibition fight with Mayweather in Africa

Speaking during an interview in Dublin, Tyson outlined the updated plan for the match. “It’s going to be in March and it’s going to be in Africa. It’s going to be incredible, it’s going to break all the records, and it’s going to be one of the biggest events in the history of the sport,” he said.

The renewed announcement follows months of uncertainty, intensified by reports that Mayweather was exploring a separate 2026 rematch with Manny Pacquiao. Despite speculation of a collapse, Tyson stated that preparations for the exhibition are proceeding, although the exact date and venue have not yet been disclosed.

Given the more than 70-pound weight gap between the fighters, the meeting will not be held as an official contest. Tyson weighed 228.5 pounds in his 2024 bout with Jake Paul, while Mayweather last entered the ring at 149.5 pounds during his 2017 professional finale. Both athletes are also well beyond their competitive peaks. Tyson will be close to sixty at the time of the event, while Mayweather, eleven years younger, has spent recent years participating in exhibition matches against influencers and entertainers.

Industry observers note that financial incentives have played a key role in bringing the event forward. Reports indicate that Mayweather, 48, has already publicized significant upfront earnings from signing the agreement.

