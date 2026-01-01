Tyra Banks to take part in Netflix documentary project

Over 24 seasons, the program helped dozens of aspiring models make a name for themselves, while also addressing issues related to beauty standards and diversity in the fashion industry.

According to the released teaser, the documentary focuses on lesser-known aspects of the project and events that took place behind the scenes.

“I haven’t really said much, but now it’s time,” Tyra says in the opening moments of the teaser.

America’s Next Top Model aired from 2003 to 2018. Contestants competed for a modeling contract, going through demanding challenges including photo shoots, dramatic makeovers, and harsh criticism from the judging panel. Initially, only female contestants took part in the show, but male participants were later included as the format evolved.

Over time, former contestants began publicly sharing negative experiences related to their participation. The documentary addresses issues such as body shaming, racial discrimination, and psychological pressure that, according to participants, they faced during the show.

