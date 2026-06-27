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    Typhoon Mekkhal Approaching Eastern Japan

    20:03, 27 June 2026

    Typhoon Mekkhala was heading along central Japan's Pacific coast but is expected to skirt Tokyo on Saturday after another typhoon passed close to the area earlier in the day, leaving one dead and three injured, the weather agency and local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

    Typhoon, Mekkhal, Japan
    Phоtо credit: Kyodo

    The two typhoons and a seasonal rain front have already brought downpours to western and southwestern regions, causing landslides and damaging roads.

    Typhoon, Mekkhal, Japan
    Phоtо credit: Kyodo

    A man in his 70s was found without vital signs and three others were injured in Yamaguchi Prefecture after a home collapsed due to a landslide on Friday. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

    Typhoon, Mekkhal, Japan
    Phоtо credit: Kyodo

    While Typhoon Higos weakened to a tropical depression on Saturday morning, Typhoon Mekkhala was moving east-northeastward in the Pacific along the central Japan coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    Up to 200 millimeters of rain is expected in the central Japan region of Tokai and 150 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo in the 24 hours through noon on Sunday, according to the agency.

    Earlier, it was reported that Japan had issued a typhoon landfall warning.

    Japan Typhoon World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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