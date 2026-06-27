Typhoon Mekkhal Approaching Eastern Japan

The two typhoons and a seasonal rain front have already brought downpours to western and southwestern regions, causing landslides and damaging roads.

Phоtо credit: Kyodo

A man in his 70s was found without vital signs and three others were injured in Yamaguchi Prefecture after a home collapsed due to a landslide on Friday. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Phоtо credit: Kyodo

While Typhoon Higos weakened to a tropical depression on Saturday morning, Typhoon Mekkhala was moving east-northeastward in the Pacific along the central Japan coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Up to 200 millimeters of rain is expected in the central Japan region of Tokai and 150 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo in the 24 hours through noon on Sunday, according to the agency.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan had issued a typhoon landfall warning.