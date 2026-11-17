Police initially estimated that about 15 people were hurt. Prague ambulance service spokesperson Karel Kirs later put the total at 46. Four suffered serious injuries, according to his update reported by Czech Radio.

Na místě probíhají záchranářské práce. Předběžně je asi 15 zraněných. https://t.co/LPYajdIuj2 — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) November 17, 2026

The trains collided on the bridge over Seifertova Street in Prague’s third district. Emergency crews responded to the scene.

After rescue crews finished their work, detectives joined rail inspectors at the scene. They are investigating what caused the collision and who was responsible.

Všechny složky IZS zasahují u srážky dvou vlaků u Hlavního nádraží na přemostění se Seifertovou ulicí v Praze 3. Na místě je několik zraněných osob. https://t.co/33NUSn7zjI — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) November 17, 2026

Czech Railways diverted some long-distance trains to Holešovice, Libeň and Vysočany stations. Regional trains on the affected routes also ended their journeys there. Passengers could use their rail tickets on selected Prague public transit routes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on a June 2023 train crash near Liberec in northern Czechia. A passenger train struck a truck trailer at a railroad crossing, injuring 21 people.