Two new industrial zones start operating in Shymkent

According to him, the new industrial zones are operating on an area of 438 hectares.

“The construction of the first one began in 2020. It accommodates construction industry, pharmaceutics and furniture production facilities. 46 major enterprises worth around 166 billion tenge will be opened here. The second one is the industrial zone of Bozaryk food industry. 25 projects worth 44 billion tenge are being implemented here. More than 2,000 jobs will be created,” Gani Syzdykbekov said.

He noted that seven industrial zones are already operating in the city, which allowed to create more than 8,000 jobs thanks to the implementation of 293 projects, with 255 billion tenge of investments injected in the city economy.

The mayor emphasized that creation of new industrial zones and attraction of investments is a strategic step towards improving the city economy.

The industrial zone “Zhuldyz” is called to become an important center for metallurgy, pharmaceutics and construction, while “Bozaryk” will open new opportunities for agricultural products processing sector.