Two men charged after break-in at Prince William and Kate’s country home
Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary at Anmer Hall, the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Norfolk Constabulary, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the property shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Two men were subsequently arrested nearby and taken into custody for questioning.
Police identified the suspects as Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32. Both have been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.
The men remained in custody and were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.
According to Anadolu Agency, the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales had traveled to India for a three-day visit coinciding with the sixth annual Earthshot Prize in Mumbai.