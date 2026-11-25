According to Norfolk Constabulary, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the property shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Two men were subsequently arrested nearby and taken into custody for questioning.

Police identified the suspects as Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32. Both have been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

The men remained in custody and were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

According to Anadolu Agency⁠, the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Earlier, Qazinform reported⁠ that the Prince and Princess of Wales had traveled to India for a three-day visit coinciding with the sixth annual Earthshot Prize in Mumbai.