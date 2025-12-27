Two drivers killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

A passenger was injured and rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the accident occurred on December 27 near the village of Bobrovka on the Pavlodar–Omsk highway. The driver of a Toyota Vitz lost control on icy roads and veered into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Hyundai Accent.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the traffic accident, in which both drivers died and one passenger was hospitalized. The vehicles have been impounded. The circumstances and causes of the incident will be established during the investigation.

Authorities also recalled that Kazakhstan plans to increase insurance payments to citizens injured in traffic accidents and to their families.

