Two dead, several injured after building collapse in New York City

At least 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries of varying severity, including four who are in critical condition, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news conference.

Around 250 firefighters have been deployed to the scene, Mamdani added.

The New York City Fire Department said it received reports of people trapped inside the building at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), following the collapse near a construction site in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood.

In a post on X, Mamdani said first responders were working at the scene of the collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, focusing on securing the area and assisting residents.

"Flatbush Avenue is closed from Clarendon Road to Bedford Avenue - please avoid the area so rescue crews can work," the mayor said, urging New Yorkers to stay away from the affected location.

🇺🇸TRAGIC: At least two dead and 19 injured after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York. Several people taken to hospital are in critical condition. Mass rescue operations are still underway. Writer: Bri https://t.co/HvgrTwPBRV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported at least 16 people had been killed and 13 others injured, including two seriously, in an explosion at a steel plant in western Türkiye.