Two dead, 26 injured in 50-vehicle pileup on expressway northwest of Tokyo

The pileup occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Minakami when cars and trucks skidded on icy roads as snow fell. The chain collision stretched over 300 meters after a truck slammed into another that had stopped following a single-vehicle crash.

At least 10 vehicles caught fire, with firefighters taking more than seven hours to extinguish the blazes.

Victims included a 77-year-old woman from Tokyo, who was riding in the back seat of a family car, and the driver of a large truck. Twenty-one others sustained minor injuries.

Authorities closed a section of the expressway, where rows of wrecked and charred vehicles blocked traffic. Drivers had been instructed to slow to 50 km/h due to snow at the time.

One truck driver in his 60s described swerving into the median to avoid a car ahead, then hearing multiple explosions behind him.

“The ice made it difficult for me to control the steering wheel. I feared for my life,” he said.

