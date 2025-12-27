EN
    Two dead, 26 injured in 50-vehicle pileup on expressway northwest of Tokyo

    16:10, 27 December 2025

    A massive accident involving more than 50 vehicles on the Kan-etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 injured, including five seriously, police said Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Two dead, 26 injured in 50-vehicle pileup on expressway northwest of Tokyo
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The pileup occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Minakami when cars and trucks skidded on icy roads as snow fell. The chain collision stretched over 300 meters after a truck slammed into another that had stopped following a single-vehicle crash.

    At least 10 vehicles caught fire, with firefighters taking more than seven hours to extinguish the blazes.

    Victims included a 77-year-old woman from Tokyo, who was riding in the back seat of a family car, and the driver of a large truck. Twenty-one others sustained minor injuries.

    Authorities closed a section of the expressway, where rows of wrecked and charred vehicles blocked traffic. Drivers had been instructed to slow to 50 km/h due to snow at the time.

    One truck driver in his 60s described swerving into the median to avoid a car ahead, then hearing multiple explosions behind him.

    “The ice made it difficult for me to control the steering wheel. I feared for my life,” he said.

    Earlier it was reported, several injured in massive 19 car pile-up in Karaganda region.

