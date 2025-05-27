TV’s sultan behind bars: Halit Ergenç sentenced in perjury case

The famous Turkish actor Halit Ergenç found himself at the center of a judicial scandal after being charged by Turkish authorities with providing false testimony. He was sentenced to 1 year and 10 months in prison.

The case is related to the protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park, which took place back in 2013. Recently arrested casting director Ayşe Barım, allegedly involved in organizing the protests, gave testimony in which she mentioned contacts with several actors, including Ergenç and his colleague Riza Kocaoglu.

According to investigators, that both artists provided false information during interrogations, while trying to protect Barim. As a result, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation, which ended with the preparation of an indictment.

The accused claimed they had no political motives and joined the protests solely for civil and environmental reasons. The Turkish public is actively discussing the situation, raising questions about freedom of speech and pressure on famous people.

Initially, the prosecution demanded up to four years in prison for the actor but mitigated the punishment due to his lack of a criminal record.