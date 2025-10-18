TURKPA Secretary General and IOFS Director General meet in Astana

Berik Aryn congratulated Ramil Hasan on the commencement of his tenure, emphasising his professionalism and valuable contributions to strengthening the unity and integration of the Turkic world.

During the meeting IOFS Secretary General briefed the TURKPA delegation on the mission, structure and key programmes of the Organization.

Ramil Hasan thanked Berik Aryn for the warm welcome and expressed his pleasure at the fruitful exchange of views and constructive nature of the meeting.

The sides agreed to explore joint initiatives within the framework of the activities of both organizations.

The Secretary General was accompanied by deputies Secretary General Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, and Secretary of the Commission Aynura Abutalibova.