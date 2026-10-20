TURKPA Council holds 15th meeting in Kyrgyz capital

The meeting was hosted by the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of TURKPA’s Fifteenth Plenary Session.

Those attending the meeting were members of the Council: Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Dadebay, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş, as well as Secretary General of TURKPA, Ambassador Ramil Hasan.

The meeting opened with an address by Aibek Dadebay, Chairperson-in-Office of TURKPA, followed by the official handover of the TURKPA chairmanship from the Qurultay of Kazakhstan to the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parliamentary speakers and the TURKPA Secretary General also delivered addresses during the meeting.

Marlen Mamataliev, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, formally assumed the TURKPA chairmanship and delivered a welcome address in his new capacity as Chairperson-in-Office.

The Council considered and adopted decisions on several agenda items, including the approval of draft final reports on TURKPA election observation missions, the draft budget for 2027, and the draft Bishkek Declaration for the Fifteenth Plenary Session. The Council also approved the Plan of Activities for 2027 and considered nominations for the positions of chairs and vice-chairs of the permanent commissions and Deputy Secretaries General, as well as the election of commission secretaries.

During the meeting, Mirlan Usenkanov was elected Secretary of the TURKPA Commission on Education, Culture, Social and Humanitarian Affairs. Aynura Abutalibova was re-elected Secretary of the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection, while Bauyrzhan Datkayev was re-elected Secretary of the Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that the book "The Phenomenon of a Qurultay," which explores the history of Kazakh statehood and traditions of governance, had been presented in the Turkish capital.