Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia to deepen trade and economic ties

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry following a meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Saudi Ambassador to Turkmenistan Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri in Ashgabat.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Saudi relations, as well as issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening political and diplomatic dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The diplomats also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, emphasizing the importance of constructive interaction on multilateral platforms.

“Topical issues of the international and regional agenda were also touched upon,” the ministry said.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with bilateral cooperation gradually expanding beyond political contacts into trade, investment and economic cooperation. The two countries regularly use bilateral mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, to discuss opportunities for expanding business ties and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Economic cooperation has also been discussed alongside transport, energy and investment issues, giving the bilateral agenda a practical dimension. At the multilateral level, Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia maintain contacts through international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two foreign ministries provides a framework for advancing these economic and multilateral priorities.

Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye signed a trilateral security pact in Mecca under which an armed attack on any one of them would be treated as an attack on all three.