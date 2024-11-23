Turkmenistan ranks among Top-10 countries with lowest diesel prices

The data obtained from the Global Petrol Prices portal shows that diesel in Turkmenistan costs $0.286 per liter, which puts Turkmenistan in seventh place among the countries with the most affordable diesel prices.

To note, Venezuela tops the list with a price of $0.004 per liter.

In addition, the list of countries with the lowest diesel prices also includes Iran, Libya, Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Ecuador.

In turn, the highest diesel prices are recorded in countries such as Singapore, Israel, Albania, Wallis and Futuna, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, CAR, Iceland, Monaco, and Hong Kong. The highest price is seen in Hong Kong at $3.185 per liter.

The average price of diesel in the world is $1.18 per liter as of October 28, 2024. These fluctuations in diesel prices are largely due to differences in national fuel taxation structures and subsidy policies.