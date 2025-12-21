Turkmenistan offers 4 circular economy projects to Japanese companies

President Berdimuhamedov suggested initiatives including the construction of modern plants for household and construction waste recycling, wastewater treatment for industrial and municipal reuse, mini-factories for recycling plastic PET bottles, and facilities for processing electronic and hard-to-decompose household waste.

He emphasized Turkmenistan’s interest in adopting advanced Japanese technologies and practices in water conservation, water treatment, waste management, and green and hydrogen energy.

“During our April meeting, we already discussed the relevance of transitioning to a circular economy. Today, this area receives special attention in Turkmenistan,” the president said.

He also highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to modernize industrial infrastructure, expand recycling, and implement resource-efficient practices, noting the expertise and technologies of Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mitsui, and Sumitomo.

As it was reported, Tokyo hosted the First Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Summit and Business Forum on December 20.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. He noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.