    Turkmenistan attracts majority of Turkish investments in Central Asia, EDB says

    11:30, 3 February 2026

    Turkmenistan has received the largest share of Turkish investments in Central Asia, with two major projects totaling $1.1 billion, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

    Photo credit: Trend

    The largest portion of these investments is directed to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. The total investment volume allocated to the project within Turkmenistan amounts to $1.7 billion.

    Power generation is the second-largest sector for Turkish capital, accounting for 20.6% of total Turkish investments in the region, which amount to $3.8 billion. Investment flows have increased by 46% since 2023 and nearly fortyfold since 2016. Around 28% of power sector investments are directed toward the TAP transmission line project in Turkmenistan.

    To note, Turkmenistan, FAO launch Central Asia land restoration initiative.

