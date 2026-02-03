Turkmenistan attracts majority of Turkish investments in Central Asia, EDB says

The largest portion of these investments is directed to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. The total investment volume allocated to the project within Turkmenistan amounts to $1.7 billion.

Power generation is the second-largest sector for Turkish capital, accounting for 20.6% of total Turkish investments in the region, which amount to $3.8 billion. Investment flows have increased by 46% since 2023 and nearly fortyfold since 2016. Around 28% of power sector investments are directed toward the TAP transmission line project in Turkmenistan.

