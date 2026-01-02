Turkmenistan assumes CIS chairmanship from Tajikistan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has previously stated that the country intends to contribute to the full realization of the organization’s potential during its chairmanship.

Turkmenistan views the assumption of the CIS chairmanship as a sign of respect and trust from all member states, as well as recognition of the country’s contribution to the development of the Commonwealth, he said.

He also noted that Turkmenistan plans to develop a CIS chairmanship concept reflecting its vision and approaches to the further advancement of interstate cooperation, taking into account what the country considers the most relevant needs. The concept has not yet been made public.