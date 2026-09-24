Turkistan to host International Brand Craft Fair and Song Festival

The craft fair, scheduled for September 26 to 28, is expected to bring together around 200 artisans from across Kazakhstan and abroad. Participants will showcase ceramics, wood, leather, metal, felt and textile products, jewelry, designer clothing, handmade souvenirs, and environmentally friendly goods. The event aims to create a new international platform linking traditional crafts, entrepreneurship, tourism, creative industries, and global cooperation.

Photo credit: People's Assembly

The Voice of Turan festival will take place from September 25 to 27 at the Keruen Saray tourism complex. Artists from 20 countries are expected to participate in the event, which promotes Kazakh songs and the works of Kazakh composers on the international stage.

Photo credit: akimat

A gala concert titled Melodies of the Silk Road will open the festival on September 25. The Star Duet program and the official opening ceremony will follow on September 26, featuring performances by international contestants and leading Kazakh artists. On September 27, participants will compete in the Qazaq Ani stage, performing traditional Kazakh folk songs and compositions by Kazakh composers.

The program will also include the Business Tourism Trend Forum on September 26, bringing together manufacturers, tour operators, entrepreneurs, distributors, buyers, and potential business partners. In partnership with the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, finalists of the nationwide One Village, One Product initiative will also be invited to participate in the fair.