Turkistan region develops gas infrastructure this year

20.7 billion tenge was allocated last year for the construction of 87 gasification facilities in the region, according to the Turkistan region’s Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services.

70 thousand citizens in 41 settlements were provided with natural gas by the 45 completed facilities last year. The 606 out of 800 residential places had been supplied with gas, and the gasification rate reached 88.7% at the end of last year.

“The construction of 74 gas supply systems will continue in the region, and completion of 33 of them is planned this year. 13.7 billion tenge has been allotted from the state and regional budgets for these purposes. As a result, 19,663 people of 34 settlements will have access to gas, while the remaining 41 facilities will be postponed until 2027. It is expected that the region’s gasification rate will reach 89.6% this year,” said the department head, Kuanysh Omiraliyev.

According to him, the regional akimat approved an action plan for 2023-2027 to fully provide settlements in the region with natural gas.

“The number of regions' population in some areas is minimum. There are only 12 houses in one village in particular, and gasification in these places is economically unprofitable. Currently, 36 such settlements have been identified. Based on the general plan, gasification of 161 settlements by 2027 is scheduled,” Omiraliyev noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan eyes coal production ramp-up to deliver new energy projects.