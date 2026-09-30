Turkistan breaks ground on new campus building for Woosong University Kazakhstan

According to the press service of the Turkistan Regional Akimat (administration), extensive efforts are underway in the region to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive on establishing branch campuses of leading global universities in the country.

Photo source: gov.kz

Woosong University Kazakhstan opened in Turkistan in 2025. Today, a foundation capsule ceremony was held for a new building of this international IT university.

The ceremony brought together Akim (Governor) of the Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov, educators, long-serving teachers, and students.

The event also featured a presentation of the project.

Photo source: gov.kz

“The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, set out specific objectives for adapting to the new technological era, digitalizing the economy and harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. In this regard, we launched Woosong University Kazakhstan in the region last year, allocating 100 grants for the 2025–2026 academic year and 200 grants for 2026–2027. Currently, 342 students are enrolled,” Nuralkhan Kusherov said. "We aim not just to hand young people diplomas, but to train competitive experts who are in demand on the job market, meet international standards, and are proficient in new technologies. I am confident that the new building, whose foundation we are now laying, will make a significant contribution to developing our region's educational infrastructure. We express our sincere gratitude to the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, which is sponsoring the construction. I firmly believe that in the new building, our young people will receive a high-quality education and become qualified, patriotic specialists of international caliber!"

Jeong Yong Hwa, Administration Dean of Woosong University Kazakhstan, thanked the regional akimat for supporting education and science.

At the end of the event, Zharkynbek Kulybaiymbetov, a respected educator in the region, offered a traditional blessing.

Photo source: gov.kz

The project's estimated cost is 7.5 billion tenge. The campus will span 16,500 square meters and consist of three four-story blocks. Construction began September 30, 2026, and is expected to wrap up ahead of the 2027 academic year.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the rectors of leading German universities and heads of scientific institutions.