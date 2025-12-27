Turkish TV series captivate audiences in nearly 170 countries

Speaking at a press conference on TV and mini-series projects coordinated by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), Ersoy said Türkiye has launched a digital promotion strategy centered on short-format series.

He said the approach frames tourism as an experience shaped by storytelling, emotion, and lifestyle rather than destination alone.

Türkiye among world’s leading TV production hubs

Ersoy said Türkiye ranks first globally in the number of TV series episodes produced annually and is among the world’s three largest television industries, alongside the US and the UK, in terms of sales and export power. He noted that Turkish series attract audiences from Latin America to the Middle East and from Europe to Asia, with strong viewership in France, Spain, Italy, and growing audiences in Northern Europe.

According to the latest figures, revenue from TV series exports has exceeded $1 billion, describing it as Türkiye’s most effective soft-power instrument. “This is Türkiye’s greatest soft power. It is our most effective promotional strength,” he said, adding that the shows promote culture, values, and language globally.

“Turkish TV series are the world’s largest Turkish language course,” Ersoy added, comparing the impact to the influence of Hollywood on the spread of English.



‘TGA Series’ drives promotion through cities, storytelling

Ersoy said Türkiye integrated series into its international promotion through the innovative “TGA Series” concept, producing story-driven mini-series for digital platforms featuring well-known actors. He highlighted projects such as Antalya Gambit, Istanbul My Love, Hidden Lover, and An Istanbul Story as tools to showcase cities, culture, and daily life to global audiences.

He said actors, producers, and crews treated their participation like “wearing a national jersey,” reflecting a shared promotional purpose.

Expanding digital reach and tourism strategy

Ersoy said Türkiye reshaped its tourism policy with a diverse and sustainable model, offering more than 60 tourism products. He noted that the TGA, established six years ago, now conducts digital promotion activities in nearly 200 countries.

The GoTürkiye platform has evolved into a global hub broadcasting in 10 languages, with 21.3 million followers across platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. “To date, we have produced 143 commercials and more than 100 promotional films through TGA, reaching 31.5 billion screenings and 11 billion views worldwide,” he said.

Two recently released mini-series reached 2.93 billion impressions, with Hidden Lover drawing 251 million and An Istanbul Story 156 million, supported by internationally recognized Turkish actors.

Ersoy said leading production companies such as Ay Yapim and Med Yapim are central to the promotional strategy due to their international networks.

- Sector support and new filming locations

Ersoy announced a new support program for the TV series sector, saying eligible productions will receive ministry backing. He added that restored ancient cities and archaeological sites will be opened as filming locations under the Heritage for the Future Project, describing Türkiye as “the world’s most powerful stage.”