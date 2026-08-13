Turkish F-16 crashes during training flight in northwestern Türkiye

"One of our Air Force F-16 aircraft crashed in Yalova during a training flight, and our pilot ejected safely,” the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“The cause of the crash will be determined following a detailed investigation," it added.

An F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Yalova Province, Türkiye, prompting an investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the incident and assess the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/1bpsF8ywHM — Military Mechanics (@MilitaryMechs) August 12, 2026

WATCH: F-16 jet crashes during training flight in Yalova, Turkey; pilot survives pic.twitter.com/kFJKXa5LII — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) August 12, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that five Indian Air Force personnel died after an An-32 transport aircraft crashed in the northeastern state of Assam.