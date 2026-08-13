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    Turkish F-16 crashes during training flight in northwestern Türkiye

    07:38, 13 August 2026

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft crashed during a training flight in the northwestern province of Yalova, with the pilot ejecting safely, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday, Anadolu reported.

    Turkish F-16 crashes during training flight in northwestern Türkiye
    Photo credit: @OSINTWarfare / X

    "One of our Air Force F-16 aircraft crashed in Yalova during a training flight, and our pilot ejected safely,” the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

    “The cause of the crash will be determined following a detailed investigation," it added.

    Earlier, it was reported that five Indian Air Force personnel died after an An-32 transport aircraft crashed in the northeastern state of Assam.

     

    Türkiye World News Plane crash Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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