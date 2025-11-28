Turkic world names Andijan as next cultural capital

The meeting focused on the final documents and presidential directives issued at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Azerbaijan. Additionally, a decision was made to establish a working group dedicated to improving TURKSOY’s operations for 2026.

In addition, the ministers summed up the outcomes of the year “Aktau – The Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.” In her speech, Minister Aida Balayeva noted that large-scale work was carried out within the project.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev welcomed the participants with an opening address. He highlighted that over the past year, the Organization ensured the participation of over 3,000 artists and produced hundreds of publications and digital materials.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for supporting the ‘Aktau — The Cultural Capital of the Turkic World’ project in 2025. The Kazakh President's speech at the Gabala Summit once again underscored the importance of this status for our shared cultural space. This year, we also witnessed a historic development: the heads of state designated the need to strengthen TURKSOY in line with contemporary challenges and instructed the Secretariat to begin this work. This is not merely a decision, but a strategic milestone defining the future of cultural cooperation across the Turkic world,” stated the Secretary General.

To conclude, Aida Balayeva formally transferred the role of TURKSOY Provisional Coordinator to her Uzbek counterpart, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, following Andijan’s designation as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2026.

The gathering culminated in the adoption of a Joint Declaration by TURKSOY Member States.

The meeting was attended by: Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Turkmen Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamuradov, Uzbek Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Guseynov, Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Askaraly Madaminov, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Dr. Serdar Çam, and Deputy Akim of Mangistau region Tlegen Abishev.

The mission of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) is to unite Turkic countries and regions for preserving, developing, and passing on their shared material and cultural heritage to future generations.

