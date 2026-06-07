Turkic Academy showcases Baku Turkological Congress projects in Istanbul

Participants discussed the study of the shared historical and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, explored prospects for scientific cooperation, and presented new research projects.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev / Kazinform

Those attending the event were President of the Turkic Academy, Prof. Dr. Shahin Mustafayev, Director General of IRCICA, Professor Mahmud Erol Kılıç, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Türkiye Amankul Nuridin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Türkiye to the Organization of Turkic States Ambassador Ufuk Ekiçi, the representative of the diplomatic mission of Hungary Peter Szanto, as well as representatives of the academic and research community of Türkiye, scholars, and researchers.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev / Kazinform

Addressing the event, Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Academy, highlighted the Academy’s efforts to study the shared history, languages, literature, and culture of Turkic peoples. He noted that the institution carries out dozens of international projects in history, archaeology, ethnography, linguistics, international relations, and digital humanities, contributing to stronger scientific cooperation across the Turkic world.

Mustafayev also emphasized that the rich heritage of the Turkic world forms an integral part of Islamic civilization. According to him, Turkology and Islamic studies complement one another and create extensive opportunities for international academic collaboration.

For his part, Director General of IRCICA Mahmud Erol Kılıç stressed the importance of research dedicated to preserving and studying shared cultural heritage and expressed interest in further expanding cooperation with the Turkic Academy.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev / Kazinform

During the event, Turkic Academy experts Ainur Mamerova, Nurdin Useev, and Dinmuhammed Ametbek presented the Academy’s scientific projects and provided updates on ongoing research initiatives.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev / Kazinform

The program also featured an exhibition of the Academy’s scholarly publications. Highlights included the Album of the 1926 Baku Turkological Congress, published in six Turkic languages and featuring information on 131 delegates to the historic congress, and Archival Documents of the 1926 Baku Turkological Congress, a collection based on unique archival materials published in Turkish and Russian.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev / Kazinform

The event served as a platform for exchanging academic expertise and discussing prospects for further cooperation in the study of the history and culture of Turkic peoples.