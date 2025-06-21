Tuberculosis surge recorded in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region

According to deputy head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Galymbek Alin, 111 new TB cases were detected in the region that is 7.2% more against the same period of 2024. Most cases were confirmed in Akkol, Bulandy, Birzhan Sal, Yereimentau, Yessil and Zhaksy districts.

Four people died from TB, one fewer than in the last year. One maternal death was recorded in February since the contact with TB patients was concealed. Four neglected cases were reported in the region, one in Akkol district, another one in Sandyktau district and two more in the city of Kokshetau.

One TB case was recorded in children.

He added that 3,384 babies were born in Akmola region, 96.1% of them were vaccinated against TB. 131 infants were not vaccinated due to medical exemptions and parents’ refusal.

Last October, the World Health Organization (WHO) released alarming new data showing tuberculosis (TB) once again ranking as the world’s deadliest infectious disease.