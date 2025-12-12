Tsunami advisory issued for Northern Japan after M6.7 quake

The tremor comes just four days after a powerful M7.5 earthquake hit off Aomori’s eastern coast. In response, the agency cautioned that another quake of similar or even greater magnitude could strike the same area in the coming days.

Residents in the affected prefectures have been urged to remain vigilant and follow local evacuation guidance. While the advisory does not indicate a large-scale tsunami, even smaller waves can pose risks to coastal communities and maritime activities.

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck northeastern Japan late Monday night, with the meteorological agency issuing a tsunami warning for coastal areas of Hokkaido as well as Aomori and Iwate prefectures.