Trump’s executive order advances TikTok sale, Oracle to handle U.S. data security

The order certifies that the negotiated deal meets the requirements of a law passed by Congress last year mandating that TikTok be sold or banned. Trump also extended by 120 days an order delaying enforcement of the ban to allow time for negotiations to conclude.

“This deal really does mean that Americans can use TikTok — but actually use it with more confidence than they have in the past — because their data is going to be secure and it’s not going to be used as a propaganda weapon against our fellow citizens. We’re very excited about it,” Trump said, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

He stressed the role of U.S. investors, highlighting Oracle’s involvement and noting that Larry Ellison will play a major role in overseeing data security for American users.

Vice President JD Vance said the company would be valued at around $14 billion, with American investors controlling the algorithm. “We want to make sure that our people and our investors actually make these decisions,” he said. Asked whether the U.S. government would receive revenue from the deal, Trump replied: “Taxes. It’s going to make money, and we’re going to get a lot of money in taxes.”

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@WhiteHouse

He added that the arrangement is also favorable for China as “a great legacy,” praising President Xi Jinping as “great in terms of his approval.”

Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping approved a deal on the future of TikTok’s U.S. operations during a phone call earlier this month.