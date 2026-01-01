Trump warns Iran of harsher strike as deadline for deal approaches

According to Trump, a large naval task force led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is being deployed to the region and is prepared to carry out its mission if required. The U.S. President said he hopes Iran will agree to talks and conclude a deal that includes abandoning the development of nuclear weapons.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘come to the table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - no nuclear weapons - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, make a deal,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, warning that “the next attack will be far worse.”

Meanwhile, Iran has denied any recent contacts with Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had not communicated with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days and had not sent any requests regarding negotiations.

Earlier this month, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump said he had canceled “all meetings” with Iranian officials.