Trump warns Canada of 100% tariffs over China links

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump cautioned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney against the deal, warning of serious consequences and accusing Canada of risking becoming a “back door” for the flow of Chinese goods into the US market.

The escalation comes in response to a preliminary agreement between Canada and China to reduce mutual tariffs, including lower duties on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for eased access for Canadian agricultural exports.

Washington has viewed the move as weakening the existing alliance, particularly amid rising political tensions and Ottawa’s efforts to diversify its trade partnerships ahead of the resumption of North American free trade talks.

The warning marks a sharp rise in trade rhetoric and raises concerns over potential disruption to deeply integrated US–Canada economic relations.

Earlier, it was reported that President Donald Trump had filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co., accusing the bank of illegally closing his personal and business accounts for political reasons.