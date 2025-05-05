Trump to impose 100 pct tariff on all movies "produced in foreign lands"

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death."

"Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," Trump said in the post, calling the situation "a National Security threat."

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 percent Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" he added.

Earlier it was reported, U.S. President Donald Trump has said that tariff talks with scores of countries will be finished "over the next three to four weeks," claiming he has already made 200 deals.