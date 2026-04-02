Trump threatens to hit Iran "extremely hard" in coming weeks as he claims discussions ongoing
06:59, 2 April 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hit Iran "extremely hard over the next 2 to 3 weeks" as he claimed discussions were ongoing, Xinhua reports.
He said at his primetime national address that if there's no deal, "we will hit each and everyone of their electric generating plants."
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. military will leave Iran in two or three weeks. "We leave because there's no reason for us to do this," Trump told reporters at the White House.