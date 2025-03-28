Trump thanks Muslims for 2024 support during White House iftar dinner

Trump said the Muslim community "was there for us in November," referring to last year's election, and vowed to "be there for you" in return.

"As we honor the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, let me begin by saying to our Muslim friends, we have many tonight, and I think we have many all over the world based on the results in Michigan, other places, but I just want to say hello to all of the people that supported us so strongly, Ramdan Mubarak," he said in the State Dining Room.

"We're keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forging lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords, which everybody said would be impossible, and now we're going to start filling them out," he added.

It is unclear how many Muslims were in attendance for Thursday night's iftar, but there were seats in the room for just over 60 people. Many of those in attendance were non-Muslim Trump political appointees and political allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Middle East Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus.

