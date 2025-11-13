Trump signs bill to end record U.S. government shutdown

The legislation, passed by the Senate and later approved in the House by a 222-209 vote, funds most government agencies through January 30, 2026. It includes three full-year appropriations for Agriculture, the Legislative Branch, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

The bill also restores back pay for furloughed workers and guarantees their employment status during the interim funding period.

The shutdown, which began when Congress failed to meet the October 1 budget deadline, disrupted a wide range of federal services. National parks were closed, food-assistance programs were suspended, and air travel faced significant delays due to staff shortages among TSA agents and air-traffic controllers.

President Trump signs bill to OFFICIALLY reopen the government, ending the Democrat Shutdown.



Let's get our country WORKING again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QJqX90k9sC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the shutdown cost the economy billions in lost productivity and consumer spending.

The agreement also reinstates funding for key social programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports more than 40 million Americans.

Although the immediate crisis has been averted, major fiscal battles lie ahead. Lawmakers will soon have to negotiate a full-year spending package for 2026 to prevent another shutdown early next year. The Senate is also preparing to debate a separate bill on healthcare subsidies in mid-December, a key Democratic priority likely to face resistance from fiscal conservatives.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that U.S. House passed Senate-approved spending package to end longest gov't shutdown.