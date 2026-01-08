Trump seeks 50% defense spending surge for dream military

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said he reached the figure after what he described as long and difficult negotiations with lawmakers and senior officials. He argued that the increase is necessary to build what he called a “dream military” capable of keeping the country safe and secure in what he described as dangerous global conditions.

“This will allow us to build the Dream Military that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,” reads the post.

Trump said the higher budget would be possible because of what he characterized as strong revenue from tariffs on other countries. He claimed these tariffs have generated unprecedented income, allowing the United States to fund a larger military while also paying down national debt and providing financial benefits to moderate income Americans.

Photo credit: The White House's official X account

In another post, Trump issued a warning to defense contractors and the broader defense industry. While praising the quality of United States military equipment, he accused companies of prioritizing shareholder dividends, stock buybacks, and high executive pay over investment in production capacity and timely delivery. He said this approach has slowed the manufacturing and maintenance of critical military equipment for both the United States and its allies.

Trump said he would not allow dividends, stock buybacks, or what he described as excessive executive compensation until companies invest in new and modern production facilities and improve maintenance and repair services. He proposed capping executive pay at $5 million until these changes are made and demanded faster production.

