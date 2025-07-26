Trump says U.S. will have most of its trade deals finished by Aug. 1

During a press availability at the White House, Trump also said his administration might send close to 200 countries a letter on their tariff rate, which he said means, "They have a deal. It's done."

South Korea has been cranking up its efforts to reach a deal with the United States to avoid or reduce the threatened 25 percent reciprocal tariffs, as well as sector-specific duties on automobiles and steel, as those levies would weigh heavily on the country's export-driven economy.

"Aug. 1 is going to come, and we will have most of our deals finished, if not all," Trump told reporters before embarking on a trip to Scotland.

He also suggested that negotiations with many others could conclude when his administration sends tariff letters to them.

"When those letters go out ... the page and a half ... That means they have a deal. It's done," he said. "They pay that tariff and that is the contract essentially."

Earlier, Donald Trump announced tariffs on 7 countries beginning Aug. 1.