Trump says it would be "nice" if Japan, China helped protect Strait of Hormuz

In renewing his plea for such assistance, Trump asserted that a "simple military maneuver" is needed to reopen the strait, which has been effectively shut since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran started on Feb. 28.

But the move, Trump said, would require many ships to be deployed to the area.

"It's relatively safe, but you need a lot of help," Trump told reporters at the White House. "NATO could help us, but they, so far, haven't had the courage to do so, and others could help us." "You know, we don't use the strait...We don't need it. Europe needs it. (South) Korea, Japan, China, a lot of other people. So, they'll have to get involved a little bit on that," Trump added.

Trump's remarks came a day after he held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office, during which the war against Iran was a major topic.

At the start of the meeting, when reporters were present, Trump praised Japan for "stepping up to the plate," unlike the NATO security alliance.

Takaichi later told reporters that she had told him in detail "what Japan can do and cannot do" under Japan's pacifist Constitution.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on social media that he no longer sought assistance from U.S. allies to keep the critical shipping lane open and safe, citing the U.S. military's success against Iran.

But Trump's latest comments suggest he still wants help from other countries to provide tanker protection through the strait, with the war upending global energy markets.

Later that day, he said in a Truth Social post, "The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it -- The United States does not!"

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump joked about Pearl Harbor during a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister.