Trump says he may visit Kazakhstan
00:04, 8 September 2025
Donald Trump said on Sunday, that he had a conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and he does not rule the possibility of visiting Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Khabar 24.
A journalist of Khabar TV asked U.S. President Donald Trump about his possible visit to Kazakhstan,
“Mr. President! What do you think about Kazakhstan? Are you going to visit this Central Asian country?” the journalist asked.
In response, Trump said:
"I may. I had a great conversation with him [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - edit]. He is a good man,” he U.S. President said.