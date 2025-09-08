EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trump says he may visit Kazakhstan

    00:04, 8 September 2025

    Donald Trump said on Sunday, that he had a conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and he does not rule the possibility of visiting Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Khabar 24. 

    Donald Trump
    Photo credit: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

    A journalist of Khabar TV asked U.S. President Donald Trump about his possible visit to Kazakhstan, 

    “Mr. President! What do you think about Kazakhstan? Are you going to visit this Central Asian country?” the journalist asked.

    In response, Trump said:

    "I may. I had a great conversation with him [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - edit]. He is a good man,” he U.S. President said.

     

     

     

    Donald Trump Politics Kazakhstan Foreign policy USA
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All