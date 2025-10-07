Trump returns to TikTok, declaring he 'saved' it

The video shows a brief glimpse of Trump's desk in the Oval Office, where he addressed the young users of the platform:

“To all of those young people of TikTok. I saved TikTok. So you owe me big,” Donald Trump said in a video.

He noted that young people now see him in the Oval Office, and one of them would eventually sit at the desk and do a great job as well.

This marked Donald Trump’s return to TikTok for the first time since the 2024 election, breaking an extended absence from the platform.

As previously reported, US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal on the future of TikTok’s American operations during a phone call