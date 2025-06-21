“Trump Guitars” made in China: Strumming a tariff tune

“Trump Guitars” made in China — A U-turn in the tariff war?

A recent CGTN documentary found that “Trump Guitars” are manufactured in Zheng’an, a county in southwestern China’s Guizhou Province. Once isolated in the mountains and plagued by poverty, the county has now transformed into world’s largest and most integrated guitar manufacturing hub.

A worker shifts a tray of guitars inside a factory in Zheng’an, February 18, 2025. [Photo: VCG]

Shenqu Guitar is one of the leading manufacturers in Zheng’an. Its owner, Zheng Chuanjiu, claimed in the documentary that country singer Lee Greenwood who performed during Trump’s campaign tour had commissioned a custom-designed guitar from his company. Following Trump’s election victory, Shenqu has received a surge of orders to produce “Trump Guitars.”

If the idea of a “Trump Guitar” made in China surprises you, then you should know that there's a good chance you’ve already played or even owned a guitar made in Zheng’an. In addition to producing its own brands, the county supplies six of the world’s top ten guitar brands, including the U.S.’s Fender, Brazil’s Tagima, and Japan’s Ibanez. In 2024 alone, the county exported more than 2.4 million guitars to more than 40 countries and regions, accounting for 30% of the U.S. market and 20% of Europe’s. That means one in every seven guitars worldwide now comes from Zheng’an.

Does Trump’s push for a manufacturing renaissance through tariffs contradict the reality that his endorsed products, some even possibly bearing his own autograph, are made in China?

Are tariffs a cure-all or a hydra preying on local companies and consumers?

Trump portrays tariffs as a silver bullet, capable of balancing trade, bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., creating more factory jobs, and shielding national interests. It sounds like an All’s Well That Ends Well tale, promising prosperity and satisfaction for all, if only things were that simple. The real question is: who actually bears the cost?

Tariffs are taxes on imports. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the exporting countries pay these tariffs. However, in practice, it is American companies that buy foreign goods who incur the cost. They must either absorb the hit through lower profit margins or shift the burden to consumers via higher prices.

Mainstream economists widely agree that consumers ultimately foot the bill. Retail giants are already feeling the pain. Walmart, for instance, has quickly raised some prices in response to Trump’s tariffs. Its CFO John David Rainey described the proposed tariff levels as “pretty challenging” for all retailers.

Baby accessories are seen on display at a Target store in Austin, Texas, on June 16, 2025. Prices for these items have surged by 24% in recent weeks, according to a new report by the Joint Economic Committee, citing tariff policies implemented under President Donald Trump.[Photo: VCG]

Democrat Governor of the state of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, recently estimated on his official Facebook account that “Trump’s tariffs are expected to cost the average American family $4,700 a year—that’s months of grocery bills, rent, child care, and more.”

How tariffs mute beginner musicians

In addition to retailers, the burden is trickling down to schools and young musical instruments learners. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, entry-level instruments, string instruments imported from China are among the most affected. Many American students are first introduced to music through school programs that rely on these affordable imports. In 2024, China was the largest musical instruments exporters to the States. As costs rise, schools may be forced to cut back, considering the volume of instruments they purchase. For lower-income families, even a modest price hike can redirect that money toward more urgent needs. For some, it may mean losing the chance to pick up an instrument altogether.

Julie Robbins, CEO of EarthQuaker Devices, a maker of guitar pedals based in Ohio, said their components are imported from 14 countries, including China. Due to the tariffs, their production prices have risen by 23% in order to maintain profit margins, leading to market disruptions and reduced consumer demand.

Will Chinese instrument makers eat the tariffs to stay in tune with U.S. Buyers?

Some might expect Chinese instrument makers to lower their prices in order to retain U.S. customers. However, many guitar company owners from Zheng’an have expressed a different approach. They aim to pursue sustainable growth in the dynamic global market by building their own brands, introducing innovative designs, and expanding their international customer base.

Inspectors at a guitar company in Zheng’an examine product quality, February 18, 2025. [Photo: VCG]

Zheng Chuanjiu, owner of Shenqu Guitar in Zheng’an, noted that his company receives orders from far more than just one or two countries, which gives him confidence that the company will remain resilient amid market fluctuations. Thanks to the China-Europe Railway Express beginning services in 2021, guitar companies in Zheng’an have considerably expanded their customer base. Their products are now shipped to more than 20 countries in Europe, including Germany, Spain, and Brazil. The new logistics route delivers goods to Europe in about 15 days, cutting delivery time by 30 to 40 days.

Improving sound quality is central to guitar innovation. Zhao Jianfeng, General Manager of Natasha Guitar in Zheng’an, said the company launched bamboo-made guitars in 2021. China has a long history of using bamboo in musical instruments, as it offers good acoustic properties and durability. The new guitars produce warmer and mellower sounds that linger longer in the air. They stood out at the 2023 Shanghai International Musical Instrument Exhibition, where the company received a $30,000 order from a Brazilian buyer.

No victors in the tariff war

According to a new report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Trump’s tariff war is expected to trigger a sharper economic slowdown than previously forecast. GDP growth in the U.S. is projected to fall to nearly half its 2024 pace over the next two years, while global growth is expected to decline from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.9% this year. These figures underscore a sober truth: in a tariff war, there are no true victors, only shared setbacks.