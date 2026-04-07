Trump eyes Venezuela presidency, promises to learn Spanish
U.S. President Donald Trump joked that he might run for president of Venezuela after finishing his term in the United States, making the remarks during a press conference that focused on a military rescue mission in Iran, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump suggested he would be popular with Venezuelan voters.
“I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela,” he said.
The comment came during a briefing about a U.S. Air Force officer who went missing after a fighter jet was shot down over Iran. The president was discussing the operation to locate and rescue the serviceman when he turned briefly to the lighthearted remark about his political future.
“After I’m finished with this, I can go to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take too long. I’m going to run for president,” Trump said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump threatened Iran could be "taken out" in one night.