Trump eyes Venezuela presidency, promises to learn Spanish

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump suggested he would be popular with Venezuelan voters.

“I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela,” he said.

The comment came during a briefing about a U.S. Air Force officer who went missing after a fighter jet was shot down over Iran. The president was discussing the operation to locate and rescue the serviceman when he turned briefly to the lighthearted remark about his political future.

“After I’m finished with this, I can go to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take too long. I’m going to run for president,” Trump said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump threatened Iran could be "taken out" in one night.