According to him, globalism is gradually losing its relevance, giving way to state nationalism and an intensified struggle for spheres of influence.

“For decades, so-called democratic moral values, including LGBT, were imposed. This was done by international non-governmental funds and organizations. And under this guise, international non-governmental funds grossly interfered in the internal affairs of many strange states,” the president stated.

As Tokayev emphasized, international non-governmental funds interfered in the internal affairs of sovereign states under this pretext, while in practice significant financial resources were being stolen.

“In fact, everything turned out to be simple: billions in budgets were being stolen. The personal capital of almost all parents for progress and democracy, human rights, freedom of the press, and the fight against corruption does not coincide with their salaries,” he said.

The president expressed support for the activities of the Donald Trump administration aimed at exposing large-scale abuses and political hypocrisy on the part of the “deep state.”

“Therefore, the work launched by the current American administration, headed by President Trump, to identify large-scale abuses and expose the political hypocrisy of the deep state and restore traditional moral values ​​deserves support,” Tokayev highlighted.

