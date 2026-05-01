Trump considers cutting U.S. troops across Europe

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States is “studying and reviewing the possible reduction of troops in Germany,” adding that a decision would be made in the near term.

Speaking to reporters at the White House a day later, Trump broadened the scope of his criticism, suggesting that troop reductions could also affect Italy and Spain. He accused both countries of failing to support U.S. efforts in the Iran conflict, stating that Italy “has not been of any help” and, in Spain’s case, describing its stance as “horrible.”

Earlier this week, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz criticized the U.S. approach, saying it lacked a clear exit plan and warning that the situation risked damaging Western credibility. His comments drew a sharp response from Trump, who accused the German leader of misjudging the situation and failing domestically.

Germany hosts the largest U.S. military presence in Europe, with approximately 36,400 active-duty personnel stationed across the country, according to recent data. By comparison, Italy hosts around 12,600 troops and Spain roughly 3,800. American bases in Germany play a critical logistical role, including support operations linked to the Middle East.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump would keep Iran under the U.S. naval blockade until Tehran agrees to a deal with Washington on its nuclear program.