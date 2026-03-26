Trump confirms May meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Trump said the meeting had originally been postponed because of a U.S. military operation in Iran but has now been rescheduled.

“My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th,” Trump wrote.

He added that preparations for the visit are currently being finalized by officials from both sides.

“Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits,” Trump said.

According to the U.S. president, the trip will be followed by a reciprocal visit later this year.

“First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year,” he wrote.

Trump described the upcoming talks as a major event and said he expects the meeting to be significant.

“I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event,” Trump said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump installed the Columbus statue at the White House.