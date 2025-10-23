Trump calls off meeting with Putin over lack of progress

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We canceled the meeting with President Putin — it just didn’t feel right to me. It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I canceled it, but we’ll do it in the future.”

The U.S. leader expressed disappointment over the stalled dialogue between Washington and Moscow, noting that his personal interactions with the Russian president have not yielded tangible results.

“In terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is, every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don’t go anywhere. They just don’t go anywhere,” Trump said.

As reported earlier, on October 16, Trump and Putin held a two-hour phone conversation, during which both sides discussed the possibility of holding a follow-up meeting in Budapest to continue negotiations on the situation in Ukraine.