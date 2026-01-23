Trump calls Miami 2035 Expo a Golden Age milestone, names Rubio to lead bid

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Marco Rubio will chair the effort to coordinate and advance the country’s bid for the 2035 World Expo. Trump said Florida has expressed interest in hosting the event in Miami and that he supports the proposal.

“Miami Expo 2035 can be the next big milestone in our new Golden Age of America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social post, adding that the initiative would create thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in growth for the U.S. economy.

In addition to leading the State Department, Rubio currently serves as acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development and acting archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration. A Miami native, Rubio previously represented Florida in the U.S. Senate for nearly a decade.

